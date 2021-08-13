Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: James Anderson 31st five-wicket haul restricts visitors to 364

London [UK], August 13 (ANI): England's fast bowlers made sure to wrap up the wagging Indian tail in a quick manner for the score of 364 before the Tea was taken at Lord's Cricket Ground on day 2 of the second Test.



India lost their final eight wickets for just 97 runs. If offered 364 after losing the toss yesterday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli would have surely taken it. But given the enormous work that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul did on Thursday, visitors would be disappointed to now fall well short of 400.

Starting the second session, it was hooping inswinger from Anderson which did the trick for hosts as he trapped Ishant in front of the wicket. Soon the veteran English bowler completed his 31st five-wicket haul as he squared up Bumrah with a tickle on one through to Buttler, who took the simplest of catches.

In the next over, Jadeja who was looking to clear the fence spooned a simple catch to Anderson at mid-on which completed a brilliant morning for England.

Earlier in the day, the English bowlers came out all guns blazing on the second morning and finished with four wickets in the first session.

Brief Scores: India 364 (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83; James Anderson 5-62) vs England. (ANI)

