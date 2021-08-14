Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: Pitch Invader casually joins Indian team after lunch

London [UK], August 14 (ANI): A pitch invader at Lord's Cricket Ground left the Indian cricket team in splits after he casually joined the team in the field.



A British man who was donning an Indian Test shirt walked out onto the field to join the Indian team after lunch and began ordering field changes. The man had 'Jarvo 69' on his shirt and was then quickly escorted by the security personnel off the field.

"Some random chap in whites had made his way into the middle with the Indian players, and he stood there as if he was about to take part in the Test match," England great Michael Atherton laughed on Sky Sports.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj was seen laughing with delight on camera as 'Jarvo 69' was taken into stands.

At the tea break, England's score read 314/5 still trailing the visitors by just 50 runs now. Joe Root (132*) and Moeen Ali (20*) are currently unbeaten at the crease. The second session saw hosts losing their first two wickets of the day in the form of Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler.

Resuming at 216/3, Indian bowlers showed more intent and consistently pitched the ball on a good length. Just before the new ball was to be taken, the clever work from Mohammed Siraj gave the much-needed breakthrough to the Indian side. Siraj went round the wicket and landed the short pitch ball which Jonny Bairstow couldn't resist as it took his glove to Virat Kohli.

Earlier in the first session, England had a perfect start to the day. Root and Bairstow batted through and looked very comfortable. India tried to probe and probe, but the slowness of the wicket meant that edges weren't carried. (ANI)

