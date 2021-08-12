Eng vs Ind, 2nd Test: Rohit and Rahul hold fort in overcast conditions (Lunch)

London [UK], August 12 (ANI): Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul brought out their A-game to the middle as the visitors went into the lunch break without losing a single wicket against England on the opening day of the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday. Put into bat under overcast conditions, both Rohit and Rahul dug in to take the honours in the first session.



At the lunch break, India's score read 46/0 with Rohit (35*) and Rahul (10*) currently unbeaten at the crease. The first session saw few interruptions due to rain and as a result, only 18.4 overs were bowled in the session.

Opening batters Rohit and Rahul battled it out in the first ten overs and ensured the visitors did not lose wickets in the initial phase of the match. England pacers bowled a tight line and length, and they had overcast conditions to add to the trouble, but Rohit and Rahul were up to the task.

After finding their feet at the crease, Rohit and Rahul started to get the scoreboard moving. In the 15th over of the innings, the right-handed Rohit smashed Sam Curran for four boundaries and he made his intentions clear. Rohit and Rahul saw out the entire first session and the visitors will now look forward to carrying on from where they left in the opening session.

Earlier, Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bowl and the home team skipper made no bones about the fact that he wanted to make use of the overcast conditions to put pressure on India. But Rohit and Rahul ensured India has a solid foundation to begin with.

Brief Scores: India 46/0 (Rohit Sharma 35*, KL Rahul 10*, James Anderson 0-11) vs England. (ANI)

