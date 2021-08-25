ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Anderson vs Kohli top takeaway from Day 1's Morning session

In what was a great start for England in the very first over, Anderson drew first blood by taking KL Rahul out for a duck with the fifth ball. This was well set-up by Jimmy, and this is exactly what England would have wanted ever since their Lord's outing. The crowd was lapping it up and India's opening stand did not even last the first over!

On the opening day of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test at Headingley, India won the toss and decided to bat. And ‘swing king’ James Anderson wreaked havoc with an incredible display of seam bowling by getting three early wickets.

Fifth ball of the day, and James Anderson has sent back KL Rahul for a duck.



What a start!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/kFmfrDDKoB — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) August 25, 2021

Anderson struck again in the fourth over and India's wall, Cheteshwar Pujara, was breached. Pujara scored all of one run before being dismissed by Anderson, with an easy catch at the stumps by Jos Buttler. A poor start for India.

Team India was in store for a bigger blow as Anderson dealt with an old foe – Virat Kohli. This was a huge wicket for Anderson and England, as they got to see the back of the Indian captain who was out for just 7 runs. Anderson let out a celebratory roar. Things weren't looking good for India who were three down inside the first hour of play!

India seem to be in big trouble. Though it is no laughing matter, as is wont, the hat-trick of wickets in Anderson's pocket has sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

Kohli, Pujara & Rahane planning on how to tackle English bowlers. pic.twitter.com/g2ITXCA3xX August 25, 2021

Indians to pujara after this test: pic.twitter.com/TqqW951EhY — Ankit Budhwani (@ankit_budhwani) August 25, 2021

Kohli and Rohit Watching what Rahul and Pujara will do for the rest of the day pic.twitter.com/bhfP91z5LA — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) August 25, 2021

How Indian batsmen see James Anderson. pic.twitter.com/CNFrg1vaxE — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) August 25, 2021