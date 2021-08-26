Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test: Burns, Hameed fall but hosts still miles ahead (Lunch, Day 2)

Headingley [UK], August 26 (ANI): India might have picked the wickets of England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed on the second morning of the ongoing third Test at Headingley, Leeds, on Thursday, but the hosts are still miles ahead in the game thanks to a splendid bowling effort from James Anderson and boys on the first day.



At the lunch break, England's score read 182/2 - a lead of 104 runs with 8 wickets in the bag. For the Three Lions, Dawid Malan (27*) and Joe Root (14*) are at the crease.

Resuming at 120/0, Burns and Hameed added 15 more runs to the total before Mohammed Shami sent Burns (61) back to the pavilion, bringing Dawid Malan to the crease.

While Malan did hit boundaries, Hameed found it tough in the middle and the Indians were able to dry the runs up considerably. Both batsmen put together 24 runs for the second wicket, but the stand came to an end on the final ball of the 63rd over as Ravindra Jadeja bowled Hameed (68), reducing England to 159/2.

Skipper Root along with Malan ensured that England did not suffer more hiccups and the hosts entered the interval with eight wickets in hand. On the opening day, India was bowled out for 78 as no batsman was able to stay at the crease for a long haul. For England, James Anderson and Craig Overton returned with three wickets each.

Brief Scores: India 78; England 182/2 (Haseeb Hameed 68, Rory Burns 62, Ravindra Jadeja 1-16). (ANI)