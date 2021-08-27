Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test: Rahul falls at stroke of lunch as hosts tighten grip on game (Day 3)

Headingley [UK], August 27 (ANI): English bowler Craig Overton struck at the stroke of lunch to send India opener KL Rahul back to the hut as the hosts strengthened their grip on the third Test at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday.



At the lunch break, India's score read 34/1-- still trailing by 320 runs with nine wickets in hand. For the visitors, Rohit (25*) is at the crease.

Trailing by 354, India openers Rohit and Rahul were rock solid and the duo saw out the opening spell of major threat James Anderson. Both batters brought out their A-game to the middle and the visitors did not lose any early wicket.

But the partnership was broken just when the two would have hoped to take India to the break without losing any wicket. For the hosts, it is just the boost they would need to come back strongly after the break.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami scalped four wickets as England was bowled out for 432 in the opening session. A 354-run lead put the hosts in the driver's seat as skipper Joe Root top-scored with a knock of 121.

Resuming Day 3 on 423/8, England overnight batters Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson added eight more runs to the total before Overton (32) was caught plum in front by Mohammed Shami and as a result, England was reduced to 431/9.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled Robinson (0) in the very next over, and as a result, England was bowled out for 432 in the first innings. England captain Joe Root completed his 23rd Test ton as the hosts gained full command against India on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test on Thursday.

Brief Scores: India 78 and 34/1 (Rohit Sharma 25*; Craig Overton 1-5); England 432 (Joe Root 121, Dawid Malan 70; Mohammed Shami 4-95). (ANI)

