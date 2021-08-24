Eng vs Ind, 3rd Test: Visitors aim to stamp authority over wounded hosts (Preview)

Headingley [UK], August 24 (ANI): Virat Kohli-led Indian side will look to stamp authority over wounded England in the third Test which gets underway on Wednesday.



The first Test ended in a draw but India staged an incredible comeback to take the second game by 151 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Riding on the confidence, the visitors will look to seal the third Test which will ensure that India doesn't lose the five-match series.

Batsmen Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley were omitted from the England squad last week and pacer Mark Wood was ruled out of the third Test on Monday.

Many new faces are expected to be included in the English team playing XI but for India question remains whether the visitors will change the winning combination or go with the same set of players in the third Test.

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said the visitors haven't decided on their combination despite Shardul Thakur being declared fit for the third Test.

Rahane also said the side is not thinking too much about the conditions and are just focusing on the next match.

"2014 and 2018 is past now, we are not thinking about that. We are not taking it lightly, whatever happened in the last game was special but we have moved on and we are focused on the next Test," Rahane said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

"We are taking it one match at a time, win or lose, it is important to stay in the present. We are confident about our unit, we have been playing some good cricket and it is about staying in the moment and focusing on the next match.

"We are not thinking too much about the conditions and whatever Headingley has to offer. We just want to give our best, all players are in a good headspace and it is about putting our best foot forward," he added.

On the other hand, England skipper Joe Root said the addition of left-handed batsman Dawid Malan will bolster the top-three of his side and hopefully, it will result in a good outcome in the upcoming third Test.

Both sides will lock horns in the third Test, beginning Wednesday at Headingley, Leeds. (ANI)

