Eng vs Ind: All-round Bumrah and Siraj steal show at Lord's as visitors take 1-0 lead

London [UK], August 16 (ANI): If Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with bat and ball (3/33 and 34*), Mohammed Siraj (4/32) wasn't ready to miss the opportunity to shine at the Home of Cricket as India registered a 151-run win over England in the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.



It all started with the mind-blowing 89-run 9th wicket partnership between Mohammed Shami (56*) and Bumrah that set the game up and swung the momentum right in India's favour from a position wherein the hosts were looking favourites to take the game. Once the Indian team declared the innings, the morale of the team was sky-high and it was visible from the moment they stepped onto the field in the second session on Monday.

Bumrah struck in the very first over in England's second innings to send back Rory Burns and that was the beginning of what turned out to be one of the best shows of fast bowling from the Indian team in recent times. To pick 10 wickets with all of them going to pacers on a wicket that was taking turn showed the kind of dominance that the Indian fast bowlers displayed.

While Siraj and Bumrah were the leaders, Ishant Sharma (2/13) and Shami (1/13) cannot be ignored for putting in the right support. It would have been an icing on the cake if Siraj had managed to take a hat-trick at the Lord's, but he just missed out after picking two off two deliveries.

Having lost 4 wickets in the second session, England's score read 67/4 after 22 overs at the tea interval, still needing to bat 38 overs in the final session to save the match. Jos Buttler (25) did try to fight a battle after skipper Joe Root departed for 33, but it wasn't to be on Monday. Ollie Robinson (9* off 35 balls) did try to hang on with Buttler, but with Siraj sending back the dangerous English wicket-keeper batsman, it was all about keeping calm for the Indian bowlers and fielders.

Brief Scores: India 364 and 286/8; England 391 and 120 (Joe Root 33, Jos Buttler 25; Mohammed Siraj 4-32). (ANI)