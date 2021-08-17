Eng vs Ind: Indian cricket community elated after Shami, Bumrah heroics in Lord's Test

India declared with a score of 298/8 in the second innings. Shami (56* off 70) and Bumrah (34* off 64) frustrated the English bowling attack throughout the final morning as they added 89 crucial runs for the 9th wicket and gave India the upper hand going into the final two sessions.In SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries, this was India's first 50+ 9th wicket partnership after VVS Laxman and RP Singh recorded one in 2008 against Australia. This is also Shami's second Test half-century and his highest score."Calling this partnership crucial would be an understatement. It has changed the complexion of the game! Well done @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93! Go for it #TeamIndia. #ENGvIND," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter."Waah ! Mazaa aa gaya. [well enjoyed] What a wonderful partnership between Shami and Bumrah. They may not have the best of techniques but from experience i Can say that bowlers have a big heart. And Ishant, Shami and Bumrah have displayed just that today at a decisive stage in the #LordsTest," VVS Laxman tweeted.BCCI also tweeted a video where Bumrah and Shami were seen receiving thunderous applause from their teammates as they came back unbeaten during lunch to Lord's pavilion."Outstanding partnership @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 match saving or winning partnership.. keep it up #INDvENG," wrote Harbhajan Singh."Mauj karadi [A lot of fun]. Shami- Bumrah , take a bow. Taaliyan bajti rehni chahiye [Clapping should continue],' Virender Sehwag tweeted with a morphed photo of Shami and Bumrah on Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman from that famous Kolkata Test against Australia in 2001."Exceptional display of grit & determination by @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 when #TeamIndia was in trouble. This partnership defines this team's character. They rise when the chips are down. To do it @HomeOfCricket makes it special. Kudos to @ImIshant too #EngvInd," Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI tweeted."What a way to get that fifty @MdShami11 in lords against @ECB_cricket. That's an amazing display of grit & commitment. Time to put up your name on that board with a hundred. @bcci @SGanguly99 @JayShah @ShuklaRajiv," Thakur Arun Singh, Treasurer of BCCI stated.Resuming the final day on 181/6, India was handed a huge blow after Pant was sent packing by Ollie Robinson as he poked at the ball and edged it to Jos Buttler. He departed for 22 off 46 balls. Ishant Sharma who played some brilliant shots walked to the pavilion after scoring 16. Robinson was the man for hosts again as he trapped Ishant LBW.After that, it was all about the Indian tail as Bumrah and Shami kept the English bowlers at bay. Even the short-ball tactic didn't work for the hosts as Bumrah and Shami were both ready to stick it out. Amid the body blows, a barrage of bouncers and thunderous applause from the Lord's pavilion, the Indian pacers completed their 50-run partnership off 72 balls.Shami then with a 4 and a 92-meter six in two consecutive deliveries against Moeen Ali brought up his half-century. Only after 1.3 overs in the second session, India declared their innings and gave the hosts a mountain to climb on the final day. The declaration also meant that it was the first time in ten innings that Anderson went wicketless against India at Lord's. (ANI)