Eng vs Ind: It's just Root, Anderson playing against visitors at the moment, says Pietersen

London [UK], August 14 (ANI): Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Saturday said Joe Root and James Anderson have brought in their A-game against India in the ongoing series, and the rest of the squad also needs to stand up.



"So it's actually just Jimmy & Joe playing against India at the moment. Someone else needs to stand up! And, STAND UP QUICK," tweeted Pietersen.

In the ongoing series, James Anderson has been the standout bowler for England, and he has only found support in Ollie Robinson. The rest of the Three Lions pacers have struggled to trouble the Indian batting lineup.

Batting-wise, Root has been the consistent performer, but no other batsmen has managed to stay at the crease for a long haul.

In the ongoing second Test, England skipper Joe Root is batting steadily on 48* as hosts went to stumps at 119/3. Earlier in the day, India was bowled out for 364 after the visitors scored 88 runs and lost seven wickets on Friday.

The first Test between England and India ended in a draw as rain played spoilsport on the final day. The visitors were favourites to win the Trent Bridge Test after needing 157 runs off the final day with nine wickets in hand. (ANI)

