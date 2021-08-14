Eng vs Ind: Prithvi, Suryakumar link up with Indian squad after completing quarantine period

London: Batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have linked up with the Indian Test squad and the duo was seen watching the ongoing second Test between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI shared a photo of Prithvi and Suryakumar and it captioned the post as: "Hello @PrithviShaw and @surya_14kumar. Welcome to Lord's! #ENGvIND #TeamIndia."

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw had departed for the UK from Colombo on August 3 and upon arriving, the duo underwent a mandatory 10-day quarantine period.

Coming to the ongoing second Test, England skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow showed remarkable skill and determination to frustrate the Indian bowling attack in the opening session of Day 3.

At the lunch break, England's score read 216/3, still trailing the visitors by 148 runs. Root (89*) and Bairstow (51*) were unbeaten at the crease. The first session saw 97 runs being scored from 28 overs and the hosts did not lose even a single wicket in the morning session.

As India and England continue to fight it out in the ongoing second Test, there was some bad crowd behaviour on show as some unruly fans decided to throw champagne corks at India cricketer KL Rahul.

The incident happened in the 69th over of the innings when Rahul was fielding at third man. Skipper Virat Kohli also intervened and he was seen gesturing towards the opening batsman to know more about the incident. An over later, the TV visuals showed that many champagne corks were thrown inside the playing field, and the Indian players were visibly left frustrated.