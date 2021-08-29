Eng vs Ind: Root reflected after Lord's Test, he learns as he goes along, says Silverwood

Headingley [UK], August 29 (ANI): England head coach Chris Silverwood on Sunday said that skipper Joe Root learnt from the mistakes he made during the Lord's Test against India and that helped the side stage a comeback in the third Test.



With the score reading 215/2 at the start of the fourth morning, India would have hoped to continue the remarkable comeback they had started scripting on the third day of the third Test at Leeds on Friday. But it wasn't to be as the England bowlers came out all guns blazing and wrapped the game up in the opening session itself on Saturday to register an innings and 76-run win.

"He reflected on the Lord's Test and some of the decisions he made. He does learn as he goes along and that's a great characteristic for a captain to have: to reflect back honestly and make a difference. And he's certainly made a difference this game. Joe and I reflected on the Lord's Test and thought about what we could learn and how we could get better," said Silverwood during a virtual press conference.

"And I think there was a controlled aggression around what they did [at Headingley]: the way they hit the lengths hard, the way they put the India tail under pressure and forced them to make decisions all the time. I think you can be aggressive in a very controlled way and I think they got that right," he added.

Talking about Root becoming England's most successful Test captain, Silverwood said: "Seeing him become England's most successful captain was superb. It's something I've been looking forward to for a while. He's in a great place at the moment and I'm really enjoying watching him."

"I think he's a good Test captain. I think he is growing and learning all the time. We saw that last week. I think there's potential there for him to be one of the great England captains. He's got the potential to be. If we win in Australia, we can have this conversation again," he added.

When asked whether the pair of James Anderson and Ollie Robinson would be persisted with, Silverwood said: "What I don't want to do is break them. We've got a lot of cricket in front of us. The Tests are coming thick and fast now. They're back-to-back. It is difficult."

"These guys are giving everything, every day when we're out on the field. We've got to make sure we're looking after them, but I won't be making any decisions or judgments right now until we get to London," he added. (ANI)

