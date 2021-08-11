Eng vs Ind: Stuart Broad ruled out of entire Test series after tear in right calf

London [UK], August 11 (ANI): England's fast bowler Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the entire Test series against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday.



Seamer has sustained a tear to his right calf. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear. Broad sustained the injury during the warm-up on Tuesday afternoon at Lord's.

"England have called up Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood as cover," the statement by ECB read.

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test. The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind.

The second Test will take place on Lords from Thursday. (ANI)

