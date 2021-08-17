Eng vs Ind: Tactically we could have done things differently, says Root after Lord's Test defeat

London [UK], August 16 (ANI): England captain Joe Root felt it was very frustrating that hosts didn't manage to see out the final day of the second Test here at Lord's Cricket Ground on Monday.



At the start of the day, England looked favourites to win the match. But Bumrah and Shami showed class with the bat, and then an epic bowling performance sealed the deal for the visitors. England battled hard, but their top order failures proved their downfall, and they have got a lot of soul searching to do after being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings.

With this win, India took the 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

"You're always trying to find ways to deal with things like that, we couldn't; see out the day which was frustrating but a lot of cricket to play and well come back hard. A lot on my shoulders, as captain you take responsibility, tactically we could have done things differently - we went to a position where we could win to being behind," Joe Root said in the post-match presentation.

"More than anything we got a few things wrong, credit to them, they played well for that partnership. But I'd do things differently. They threw everything into the test, Mark's hurt himself, but his attitude was great, seeing Mo playing the way he has was encouraging. We've found ourselves in this position before and come out on top. Be patient, learn the lessons and be better next time," England captain added.

Having lost 4 wickets in the second session, England's score read 67/4 after 22 overs at the tea interval, still needing to bat 38 overs in the final session to save the match.

Jos Buttler (25) did try to fight a battle after skipper Joe Root departed for 33, but it wasn't to be on Monday. Ollie Robinson (9* off 35 balls) did try to hang on with Buttler, but with Siraj sending back the dangerous English wicket-keeper batsman, it was all about keeping calm for the Indian bowlers and fielders. (ANI)

