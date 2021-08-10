Eng vs Ind: Visitors start to train for 2nd Test at Lord's Cricket Ground

London: The Virat Kohli-led India squad started preparing for the upcoming second Test against England here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI posted a photo of the stadium and captioned the post as: "Hello, Lord's, we are here. #TeamIndia."

Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal also returned to the nets after having missed out on the first Test due to concussion.

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test. The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind.

India skipper Virat Kohli disappointed in the first Test as he was dismissed for a golden duck by James Anderson in the first innings. The battle between Anderson and Kohli has over the years managed to grab eyeballs and it is one of the most exciting spectacles in the longest format.

Former India spinner Venkatapathy Raju had said Ravichandran Ashwin should have been the first-choice spinner for India in the first Test against England, but he also said that he understands the reason for going in with Ravindra Jadeja.

A few eyebrows were raised when Ashwin was omitted from the lineup for the opening Test as the Virat Kohli-led side went in with four seamers (Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur) and one spinner (Ravindra Jadeja).

"Whoever follows cricket, they all have their opinions right? If someone has taken 400 wickets and he is not getting a chance, there will be questions raised and that has already started to happen. But then, the team management is better to judge, England went in without a spinner and the Indian team went in with four seamers and one spinner," Raju had told ANI.