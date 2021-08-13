Eng vs Ind: Will be a big thing to win second Test on Independence Day, says Rohit

London [UK], August 13 (ANI): Known for his light-hearted replies, India opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday once again hogged the limelight as he won hearts with a smart response in the virtual press conference after the end of the opening day's play in the second Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground.



KL Rahul's unbeaten ton and Rohit's classy 83-run knock helped India take the opening day honours at the Home of Cricket against England.

At the fag end of the press conference, a journalist told Rohit that if the visitors manage to wrap up a win in four days, it will give Team India another reason to celebrate as the fourth day falls on August 15 -- India's Independence Day.

Rohit first saluted the reporter and then said, "If that (India winning the second Test on August 15) happens it will be a big thing for us."

Rohit's IPL franchise Mumbai Indians too saluted the skipper for "hitting it out of the park" while he was off the field.

"Hitting it out of the park, on and off the field. Salute, Ro!" Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma said his innings was the "most challenging" knock he has played in the longest format of the game away from home.

"I wouldn't say the best because as long as you are playing there will be a lot of opportunities that you will be having. But yes, certainly challenging, the most challenging innings I have played. I felt very good, I was happy with the way we started off. Unfortunate dismissal but I couldn't have done anything to that," said Rohit while replying to a query from ANI.

Rohit adopted a calm approach and hit the accelerator only in the second session. He smashed 11 fours and one six during his knock.

"That's the challenge of Test cricket, you may have lots of shots in your books but when the conditions are against you, you have to keep talking to yourself and cut down the shots -- unnecessary shots especially with the new ball," said Rohit. (ANI)

