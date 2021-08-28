Eng vs Ind: Yorkshire bans pitch invader 'Jarvo 69' for life

Headingley [UK], August 28 (ANI): English county Yorkshire has confirmed that pitch invader Daniel Jarvis -- also known as Jarvo 69 -- has been banned for life from entering the stadium. Jarvo 69 had invaded the pitch again on the third day of the third Test between India and England here on Friday. The incident happened after India opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed.



"I can confirm any pitch invaders receive life bans from Emerald Headingley. Same would be the case with Jarvis and he would not be allowed to enter the stadium," a Yorkshire spokesperson confirmed to ANI on Saturday.

Jarvis had walked in padded up as a batsman and looked to take strike before the security personnel rushed in and took him off. He had earlier walked in as a fielder of the Indian team in the second Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also requested Daniel Jarvis to stop invading the pitch after the latter walked in to take guard at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket on Friday. Ashwin first praised Rohit, skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara and then made a special mention for Jarvo to stop invading the pitch.

"Today's play was as good as it can get with @ImRo45@cheteshwar1@imVkohli and Jaarvo showing great intent and grit! Keep going fellas and stop doing this Jaarvo," Ashwin tweeted.

While Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli ensured that India displayed a spirited fightback on Friday, the fortunes completely changed on Saturday as the England bowlers came to the party. (ANI)