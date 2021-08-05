Eng vs India: Planned on bowling wicket-to-wicket to Root, glad it worked, says Shardul

Nottingham [UK], August 5 (ANI): India pacer Shardul Thakur has said his plan was to bowl wicket-to-wicket to England skipper Joe Root and he is glad that the plan eventually worked out on the opening day of the first Test on Wednesday.



Jasprit Bumrah scalped four while Mohammed Shami took three as England was bundled out for 183 in the first innings at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Shardul went on take the crucial wicket of Root in the first innings.

"Last tour, when we came to England, I was a part of the squad but I did not get to play. Here I have been picked in the first Test, I have not played many Tests but I am just trying to go on with how much knowledge I have. I did not think much, I bowled the ball wicket-to-wicket, and I was aware that if Root tries to play the ball on the legside, he can get caught plumb in front and that is what happened," Shardul told teammate Mohammed Shami in a video posted on bcci.tv.

Pacer Shami also spoke about his gameplan on day one of the ongoing Test and he revealed how he along with Shardul convinced Virat Kohli to take the review when the umpire adjudged Jonny Bairstow not out.

"I kept it simple, it is the first match of the series so it is important to set a tone for your team. All the bowlers were backing each other, it is important that you bowl the right line and length in the beginning of a spell. Jonny Bairstow has been dismissed by me many times while bowling in-swinger. I was sure that the ball would be hitting the wickets when I bowled in-swinger and hence we took the review," said Shami.

Talking about the review situation, Shardul said: "Shami told Virat Bhai that ball would be hitting the stumps, but there was confusion. Everyone was telling Virat bhai to not take the review, I was sure that the ball had not hit the bat, rather it hit the pads. Virat bhai just wanted that there should be at least two players who are wanting to go for a review. I and Shami bhai said we are sure and then he went on for a review. From there, we got the wicket and the collapse was triggered."

At stumps on Day One, India's score read 21/0 and the visitors are currently trailing by 162 runs. For Virat Kohli's side, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are currently unbeaten on 9 and 9 respectively. (ANI)

