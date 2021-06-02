Eng vs NZ, 1st Test: Devon Conway makes debut for BlackCaps

London [UK], June 2 (ANI): Wellington Firebirds batsman Devon Conway on Wednesday made his debut for Kane Williamson-led New Zealand for the first Test against England, being played at the Lord's Cricket Ground.



Conway becomes New Zealand's Test cap number 281 and he will be opening the batting with Tom Latham, after captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat under sunny skies in London.

At the time of the toss, New Zealand skipper Williamson said: "There's always a few things to consider here. Looks like a reasonable surface. We've gone with Santner and de Grandhomme as two all-round options. It's been mixed in terms of the weather. The guys have been working really hard. The focus is on this series. We know how strong this England side is. It's about trying to stick to our plans as best we can."

On the other hand, England captain Joe Root said: "We would have batted as well but we have an opportunity to make use of some fresh green grass on that wicket. It's great to have a crowd in - really special for everyone involved. Jack Leach misses out and we're going to play four-seamers. When you have a player like him, he fills three positions in many ways, but this is a chance for guys to come in and prove they are capable at this level."

James Bracey and Ollie Robinson are the two players who are making their debut for England in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that pacer Stuart Broad will be the side's vice-captain for the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

After the two-match Test series against England, New Zealand will lock horns against India in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC), beginning June 18 at Southampton.


