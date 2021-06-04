Eng vs NZ, 1st Test: Rain plays spoilsport, day three abandoned

London [UK], June 4 (ANI): Rain played spoilsport on day three of the ongoing first Test of the two-match series between England and New Zealand here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday.



Not a single ball was bowled in the day due to persistent rain. At stumps, England's score read 111/2 and the hosts are still trailing the Kiwis by 267 runs.

"Thank you for your patience but play has been abandoned for the day Umbrella with rain drops. We will resume at 11am (UK) tomorrow," England Cricket tweeted.

On day two, Devon Conway's double ton and tight bowling from the pacers helped New Zealand gain an upper before Joe Root and Rory Burns held the fort for England.

After bundling out Kiwis for 378, England got off to a bad start as opener Dom Sibley (0) was sent back to the pavilion in just the fourth over by Kyle Jamieson.

Soon after, Tim Southee removed number three Zak Crawley (2) and England were reduced to 18/2. Skipper Root joined Burns in the middle and the duo ensured that the hosts enter tea break with eight wickets in hand.

Root and Burns revived the innings for the hosts in the final session, even though the run-scoring was slow.

Both batsmen ensured that they keep the Kiwi bowlers at bay and England does not lose any wickets in the final session on Thursday. Root and Burns have extended their third-wicket partnership to 93 runs.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 378 all out (Devon Conway 200, Henry Nicholls 61, Ollie Robinson 4-75); England 111/2 (Rory Burns 59*, Joe Root 42*, Tim Southee 1-17). (ANI)

