Eng vs NZ: Having Santner in team was the right decision, says coach Stead

London [UK], June 7 (ANI): New Zealand coach Gary Stead feels playing spinner Mitchell Santner in the first Test against New Zealand was the right decision.

Ahead of the first Test, the cut on Santner's injured finger was reponed and the spinner went wicketless in the game. However, Stead has backed Santner to come good in the second Test which gets underway from Thursday.



"I thought Mitch bowled really well in that first innings and could easily have picked up 2-3 wickets and cleaned them up 50-60 runs earlier and the game might have looked different," stuff.co.nz quoted Stead as saying.

"Absolutely think having a spinner in the team was the right decision in this Test match. The pitches here provide us with a slightly different outlook to New Zealand. A spinner is certainly, when we look at Edgbaston, a likely course of action," he added.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway broke multiple records when he smashed a double ton on his debut at Lord's. However, the rest of the Kiwi batsmen weren't able to trouble the scoreboard.

"Considering it was the first time we have played together as a team for a couple of months, it is always hard when you start on overseas tours to get that first match under your belt," said Stead.

"Everyone wants us to win and expects us to win which is great, but doing it overseas is very tough and that day of rain proved out of our reach," he added.

England skipper Joe Root and Dominic Sibley helped hosts walk away with a draw in the first Test after New Zealand declared their innings at 169/6.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said the Kiwis expected the wicket to deteriorate but the pitch sort of flattened out on the final day of the opening Test. England and New Zealand will next lock horns in the second Test from Thursday. (ANI)

