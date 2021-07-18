Eng vs Pak: Jos Buttler to return for second T20I

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will return to the squad for the second T20I against Pakistan on Sunday.



Buttler sustained a right calf injury in England's first T20I victory over Sri Lanka last month and has not played since then.

Paul Collingwood, the standing England head coach has said that there will be quite a bit changes in the hosts' squad for the second match against Pakistan keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.

"We have Jos fit again and he is ready to go so he will come back into the side. It will be good to see Jos back in the ranks. He has experience and we all know what he can do at the top of the order," Sky Sports quoted Collingwood as saying.

"We are desperate to win the games but at the same time there is experimenting going on because we have to give guys opportunities, it's as simple as that," he said.

"There are not many games before the T20 World Cup and we want to make sure every single position in the side is covered and we understand what every player who is backing up the other players can do," he added.

Collingwood also confirmed that Jonny Bairstow is "raring" to go in the second T20I against Pakistan.

"Jonny has a bit of bruising on the finger but he seems fine. Everyone is fit and raring to go," said Collingwood

In the first T20I, Liam Livingstone scored the fastest T20I century by an England player but failed to take the hosts over the line as Pakistan recorded a 31-run win on Friday.

With this win, Pakistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Livingstone smashed nine sixes and six fours in a scintillating 103 off 43 balls but Pakistan bowlers held their nerve to eke out a hard-fought win

Shadab Khan turned the tables in the visitors' favour by dismissing Lewis Gregory (10) and Livingstone in the 17th over of the match to leave the hosts on 183 for seven, 50 runs behind their 233-run target.

The England chase subsided after Livingstone's dismissal as they were bowled out for 201 with four balls spare.

England and Pakistan will lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday. (ANI)

