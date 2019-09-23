England announce 15-man T20I and Test squad for New Zealand tour

London [UK], Sept 23 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced their 15-man T20I and Test squad for the New Zealand tour, starting from November 1.

England is scheduled to play a five-match T20I and two-match Test series against the Kiwis.

Eoin Morgan will lead the team in the shortest format of the game while Joe Root will lead during the Test series. The Test series, commencing from November 21, will not be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.



England's 15-man T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince.

England 15-man Test squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.


