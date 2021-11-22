England coach Southgate signs 2-year contract extension

London, Nov 22 (IANS) England coach Gareth Southgate has signed a two-year contract until the end of December 2024, the English Football Association has confirmed. The news comes just a week after England assured their place in next year's World Cup finals in Qatar and means the coach will also be at the helm for the 2024 European Championships.

If he sees out the full term of his agreement, it means Southgate will have occupied the role for eight years after he was promoted from the Under-21's to replace Sam Allardyce.

During his time in charge, the 51-year-old Southgate earned a reputation for giving a chance to young players and has led England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League, and the final of this year's European Championships, where England lost on penalties to Italy, reports Xinhua.

His assistant coach Steve Holland has also agreed to a new contract.

"I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles. It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team," he said.

Southgate thanked the "board" of the Football Association (FA) for their support, along with the players and support staff. "We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future," added Southgate.

