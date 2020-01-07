England defeats South Africa in second Test, level series

Cape Town [South Africa], Jan 07 (ANI): Despite lower order's resistance from South Africa, England register a 189 runs victory on the fifth day of the second Test here on Tuesday.

With this win, England leveled the four-match Test series 1-1.

Chasing 438 runs, South Africa lost Keshav Maharaj (2) after the side added just three runs to its overnight score of 126/2.Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis then joined Malan at the crease, the duo stitched 37 partnership. However, Dom Bess dismissed Du Plessis (19) and broke the partnership.Malan continued to play shorts and was marching toward a century but the English side came back in the match as Sam Curran dismissed Malan (84).Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock anchored the hosts' innings, the duo put on 66 run partnership between them. After dismissal of Van der Dussen, Kock partnered with Vernon Philander. Both players resisted England bowlers.De Kock scored a half-century and at one time it looked that the match will end in a draw. Joe Denly ended the South African resistance as he removed the well-settled De knock (50).Ben Stokes removed Philander (8), Dwaine Pretorius (0), and Anrich Nortje (0), handing a 189 runs victory to England.Earlier, Dom Sibley's unbeaten knock of 133 runs and 72 runs innings by Ben Stokes propelled England to 375 in their second innings.England scored 269 runs in their first innings while South made was restricted to 223 runs as James Anderson took five wickets in the first innings. Anderson bowled a splendidly well and scalped seven wickets in the match.Both sides will lock horns with each other in the third Test at Port Elizabeth on January 16. (ANI)