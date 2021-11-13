England had a point to prove: Hat-trick hero Harry Kane

London [UK], November 13 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane who scored a hat-trick against Albania was quick to turn the attention on to his teammates after what he described as 'an incredible performance'.



Kane added another Three Lions record to his collection at Wembley Stadium by making it 39 competitive goals in 55 games, meaning he surpassed Wayne Rooney's record for competitive goals for England.

The 1-1 draw with Hungary last month meant England went into the crucial contest with Albania with a job to do but Kane's treble and goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson mean Gareth Southgate's men top the group by three points and have a superior goal difference of six heading into the final qualifier with San Marino on Monday.

With Poland three points behind, England know a draw will be enough in Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle in three days' time.

Speaking at the end of the game, Kane as per englandfootball.com said: "It was an incredible performance really. The pressure was on us a little today. We needed a result coming off the last game where we didn't finish how we wanted to. I can't praise the lads enough, it was a great way to get closer to qualifying."

Kane continued: "Whenever you pull on an England shirt you want to do yourself proud, the fans, and your family and friends proud. Maybe we had a little bit of a point to prove after the last game (against Hungary). We didn't perform to the standard we know we can, so everyone was ready for this one." (ANI)

