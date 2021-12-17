England lose more WTC points for slow over-rate in first Ashes Test

After the first Test in Brisbane, it was announced on last Saturday that England would be docked five WTC points, one for each over they were found to initially have fallen short by. However, it has since emerged they were eight overs short, and will therefore lose three additional points.

Dubai, Dec 17 (IANS) England cricket team have been docked eight ICC World Test Championship points -- three more than previously stated -- for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Ashes Test against Australia, the International Cricket Council (ICC) clarified on Friday.

That left them with six points after five Tests in the ongoing 2021-23 cycle of the WTC, putting them at the 7th spot in the table, with a win percentage of 10 percent.

"England were eight overs short (not five overs short as previously announced) but were only fined 100 percent of their match fee due to the limit," the ICC said in a statement.

"However, the points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and must reflect the actual number of penalty overs a team is short of the minimum requirement as per Clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Playing Conditions, hence they have been penalised one point for each over they were short," it added.

England, who lost the first Ashes Test by nine wickets, were also penalised for poor over-rate in the home series against India in July-August, meaning they've now conceded a total of 10 points to slow over-rate.

Notably, each team is awarded 12 points for a win, four for a draw, six in case of a tie and no points are given after a loss.

