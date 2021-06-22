England may find it tough to win Ashes with families: Buttler

The English cricket team travels to Australia in November and plays the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane from December 8. However, they may not be able to be accompanied by their families due to the Covid-19 protocols in Australia.

London, June 22 (IANS) England may find it difficult to bring back the Ashes, currently held by Australia, due to the absence of support of their families in Australia, says wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler.

"That [bringing back Ashes] would be a huge challenge, especially when you are accustomed to being able to take your family," Buttler was quoted as saying by dailymail.co.uk.

"A lot of the guys have young families, so I am sure they would find that tough. Hopefully, a positive solution can be found," added the 30-year-old.

England wind up the Ashes on January 18 in Perth. Prior to that, the likes of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, among others, who play limited-overs cricket too, will also be representing England on the tours of Pakistan, Bangladesh as well as the T20 World Cup.

This will mean a long time in quarantine and an almost five-month stay away from their families.

Cricket Australia has reportedly requested the Australian government to allow English cricketers' families to travel with them.

