England on top at the end of Day 3, Pant leads India's fightback

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) England remained on the top at the end of the third day of the first Test against India after Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara led the hosts' fightback to reduce their first innings deficit to 321 runs.

India ended Day 3 on 257 runs for six wickets in reply to England's 578 at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium here.