England pacer Mills signed by Perth Scorchers for 2021/22 BBL campaign

Perth, Dec 2 (IANS) England pacer Tymal Mills has been signed up by Perth Scorchers for the upcoming 2021/22 Big Bash League (BBL) campaign. Mills, who was ruled out of England's journey in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, is expected to be a late boost for the Scorchers bowling attack, replacing his fellow country-mate Brydon Carse, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a serious knee injury.

"We're really excited about getting Tymal in after Brydon's unfortunate injury. To be able to get someone of the calibre of Tymal - we saw the impact he had for England in the World Cup and his last 12-24 months have been outstanding. He's a world-class performer, and he'll obviously be really important for us at the back end of the innings. In the death overs, I can see him and AJ Tye being a really good combination," said Scorchers head coach Adam Voges.

Mills had made a stunning comeback in international cricket during the Men's T20 World Cup. He started off with figures of 2/17 against West Indies and 3/27 against Bangladesh. His left-arm variation and ability to deliver the goods in the middle and death overs helped England until he suffered a right thigh strain in the Super 12 match against Sri Lanka, eventually ruling him out of the tournament.

Overall, Mills scalped seven wickets at an average of 15.42 in four matches with an economy-rate of 8. Mills was forced to watch from the sidelines as England fell apart in the death overs of the semi-final against New Zealand, losing the match by five wickets at Abu Dhabi.

"When they got in touch, I was extremely keen. They're a great franchise with some great players. It's exciting to get the opportunity to play in big competitions, and when you join a new franchise, it's a great chance to meet new people and get in with a great group of guys."

The 29-year-old is eyeing to improve his BBL showings after previous stints with Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat. "To be honest, righting some wrongs. I had a season with Hobart a few years ago when, personally, I didn't bowl as well as I knew I could have. I'm looking forward to showing a better side of my cricket and getting amongst the lads. It's always good to join in with a new group, make some new mates for the next couple of months, and be successful. We all play cricket to win tournaments. I can't wait to get over it and get started."

Mills will arrive in Australia from the UAE on Monday (December 6) and will link up with the rest of the team in Sydney after serving his quarantine period, thereby missing the first two matches of the Scorchers. Mills is the third overseas signing by the Scorchers after Laurie Evans and Colin Munro. The three-time BBL champions will begin their 2021/22 campaign against Brisbane Heat on December 8.

