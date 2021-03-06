England reach 100 for loss six wickets, soon after tea

England crossed the 100-run mark in the 40th over of the innings. Earlier, tea was taken at 91 for six wickets, with Daniel Lawrence 19 (off 23 balls) and Ben Foakes 6 (25 balls) at the crease.

Ahmedabad, March 6 (IANS) England reached 100 runs for six wickets in their second innings, after having conceded a first-innings lead of 160 to India, soon after tea on the third day of the fourth and final Test here on Saturday.

At lunch, England were six without loss in their second innings.

Earlier, Washington Sundar remained stranded on 96 when he ran out of partners, as India were all out for 365 in their first innings. England had scored 205 in their first innings.

Sundar faced 174 balls and hit 10 boundaries and one six, and remained unbeaten, missing what would have been his first Test century. For England, Ben Stokes took four wickets and James Anderson three.

India lead the series 2-1.

Brief scores:

England: 205 and 91/6 at tea (Daniel Lawrence 19 batting, Ben Foakes 6 batting, R. Ashwin 3/53, Axar patel 3/28); India: 365 all out (Rishabh Pant 101, Washington Sundar 96 not out, Rohit Sharma 49, Axar Patel 43, Ben Stokes 4/89, James Anderson 3/44)

--IANS

qma/