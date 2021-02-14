England set new record for highest Test total without conceding extras

India were bowled out for 329 runs in the morning session on Day Two of the Test match. England, who took 95.5 overs to bowl out India, did not concede even a single run through an extra. Off-spinner Moeen Ali took four wickets, fast bowler Olly Stone claimed three dismissals, Jack Leach bagged two wickets while captain Joe Root also scalped a wicket.

Chennai: England on Sunday set a new record for the highest total without conceding an extra run by the fielding team in the ongoing second Test against India here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

England's disciplined bowling performance was in stark contrast to that of India in the first innings of the series opener when the hosts conceded 45 extras, including 20 no-balls.

The previous record belonged to India when they conceded 328 runs in the 187.5 overs they bowled against Pakistan without giving an extra run in a Test match in Lahore in 1955.

In 1931, England had conceded 252 runs in 130.4 overs against South Africa in Durban with conceding an extra run.

Meanwhile, India bundled out Joe Root's men for 134, thereby taking a 195-run lead in the Chennai Test.

England lead the four-match series 1-0, having won the first Test by 227 runs.