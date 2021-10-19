England to play next UEFA match behind closed doors after Euro 2020 final crowd trouble

London [UK], October 19 (ANI): England football team have been ordered to play their next UEFA competition game behind closed doors following crowd trouble inside and outside Wembley Stadium at the Euro 2020 final.



England have also been handed a suspended ban for a second match, as well as fined EUR100k. UEFA have punished The FA for "the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium, for the invasion of the field of play, for throwing of objects and for the disturbances during the national anthems".

This ban means England will play their first 2022-23 Nations League match at Wembley without fans. After the verdict, The FA said: "Although we are disappointed with the verdict, we acknowledge the outcome of this UEFA decision."

"We condemn the terrible behaviour of the individuals who caused the disgraceful scenes in and around Wembley Stadium at the UEFA EURO 2020 Final, and we deeply regret that some of them were able to enter the stadium. We are determined that this can never be repeated, so we have commissioned an independent review, led by Baroness Casey, to report on the circumstances involved," the statement added.

On the day of the Euro 2020 final, north London witnessed ugly scenes which included some ticketless fans storming Wembley in an attempt to watch the game between England and Italy. (ANI)

