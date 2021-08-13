England to play two T20Is in Pakistan before T20 World Cup

But the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a release on Friday that the double-header T20I matches (men and women) on October 13 and 14 were moved to Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi due to "operational and logistical reasons."

Lahore, Aug 13 (IANS) England will feature in a two-match T20I series in Pakistan before the T20 World Cup in Oman and UAE in October. Both matches were initially set to be played in National Stadium, Karachi.

It will be England´s first tour to Pakistan since 2005. While the England´s men team will tour Pakistan after 16 years, England´s women's team captained by Heather Knight, will tour Pakistan for the first time.

"We are delighted to welcome both the England men's team for what will be their first tour to Pakistan since 2005, and the England women's team, who will be touring Pakistan for the first time. Both are additional tours with England men's side scheduled to return to Pakistan in the last quarter of 2022 for white-ball and ICC World Test Championship fixtures," said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

Both England men's and women's squads will arrive on October 9. While the England men's team will leave for Dubai on October 15, the women's team will stay back in Rawalpindi for the three ODIs on October 17, 19 and 21.

