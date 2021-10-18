England to tour West Indies for five T20Is, three Tests in 2022

London [UK], October 18 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced the match schedule and venues for England Men's T20 Internationals and Test Tours of the West Indies in January and March 2022.



England will arrive in the Caribbean to play the first-ever five-match T20I Series between the two teams. All five matches in Barbados will be played across a nine-day period from January 22 to 30, 2022, including two consecutive weekends of back-to-back T20 cricket.

"Following West Indies' white-ball tour of India in February 2022, the West Indies will welcome England back to the region for a three-match Test Series to compete for the newly created Richards-Botham Trophy. This new trophy honours two legends of cricket, Lord Ian Botham and Sir Vivian Richards, whose friendship and on-field heroics became synonymous with some of their respective teams greatest Test match moments," the ECB said in an official statement.

The Test Series will start at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVRCG) in Antigua on March 8, 2022, before moving to the Kensington Oval in Barbados for the 2nd Test starting on March 16. The 3rdTest match will commence on March 24 in Grenada at the National Cricket Stadium.

CWI will welcome fully vaccinated England fans throughout the tour. Online ticket sales will commence in mid-November through CWI's ticket platform.

West Indies v England T20I Series, all played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados

Saturday, January 22 - 1st T20I West Indies v England

Sunday, January 23 - 2nd T20I West Indies v England

Wednesday, January 26 - 3rd T20I West Indies v England

Saturday, January 29 - 4th T20I West Indies v England

Sunday, January 30 - 5th T20I West Indies v England

March 8-12 - 1st Test Match West Indies v England at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 16-20 - 2nd Test Match West Indies v England at Kensington Oval, Barbados

March 24-28 - 3rd Test Match West Indies v England at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. (ANI)

