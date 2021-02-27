England unwind at golf course, white ball players joins at hotel

A day after they lost the third Test inside two days, England players visited a golf course to unwind. Fourteen members of the squad went out to play golf at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Course here where the bio-bubble was extended and which was closed for others on the day of their visit, Friday.

The England Test team was, on Saturday, also joined by the white-ball specialists at their hotel.

Players like Moeen Ali, who left after the second Test, and Jos Buttler, who left after the first Test, are expected to join the team.

The Indian white ball team players will, however, join the Indian team bio-bubble later, probably early next month.

The T20I series will be played in Ahmedabad from March 12.

Ahead of this series, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had pointed out that the Indian team was mentally strong enough to live without rotating players.

However, on Saturday, India's ace off-spinner R Ashwin did admit that though the team bonding has gotten better, the quarantine and bio-bubble life can be tiring for the players.

"One thing that is standing out is because of this bio-bubble, the players are getting together more often than what it was in the past. So, I think the team bonding has gotten better. But I am also sure that a lot of people feel a little bit of boredom and feeling lonely. It would be nice if they can go out and seek some help," he told the media.

The Indian players have been allowed to be with their families at the hotel, if they want.

"The whole Australia tour, my family was with me. For the IPL too, I got them over for the back half of the tournament. But this tour they are not here, because I used rotation policy. So I have left them at home to ensure they get a break. But I think without them around, it can be incredibly hard. Yes we get larger hotel spaces, we do get our entertainment areas. For me, managing has been watching more stuff online, reading books and doing a little bit of yoga and meditation."

