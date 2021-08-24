England Women call up Bouchier, Dean for T20I series against New Zealand

London [UK], August 24 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday called up Maia Bouchier and Charlie Dean for the first time for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.



The Southern Vipers duo are the only additions to the group which overcame India 2-1 in the IT20s in July.

Head Coach Lisa Keightley, in an official release, said: "We're looking at more players than ever before, which is so exciting. In the past selection meetings have by necessity been quite focused on the Centrally Contracted group, but the fact that so many other players are sticking their hand up and pushing for selection is testament to the progress the domestic structure is allowing the women's game to make."

"We're seeing improvements across the board, and there were a number of young English players who also shone in The Hundred, which bodes really well for the future," she added.

The T20I series gets underway on Wednesday, September 1 at Chelmsford. The squad for the five-match ODI series will be announced at a later date.

England squad for T20Is against New Zealand: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Danni Wyatt. (ANI)

