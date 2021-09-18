England women look to seal ODI series against New Zealand

England had gained an early 1-0 lead in the three-match series against New Zealand, though a comeback from the visitors is still on the cards.

Worcester, Sep 18 (IANS) Hosts England will be hoping to gain an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series when they meet New Zealand in the second women's One-Day International at New Road here on Sunday.

The bowlers of both the teams matched each other in the first ODI but it was the England batting that proved to be the difference. However, New Zealand were able to take the game closer than one would imagine, all due to the magnanimous efforts of Amy Satterthwaite with an unbeaten 79* to chase down 242.

The efforts from New Zealand's tail that waged and forced England to put on their thinking caps was a positive for the visitors to take from the match.

England were provided with a stable base by the openers Tammy Beaumont (44) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (21). The start was followed by Heather Knight's gritty innings of 89 off 107 in partnership with Katherine Brunt who made a crucial 43. The duo's 88-run stand pushed the hosts to a par total of 241 before being bowled out in the final over.

England will be hoping that their batters will deliver the goods once again, especially the openers will give them a good start.

England captain Heather Knight said they will also be looking to add to the team and have a wider squad.

"You had to really extend your partnerships, hide your ego as a batter, and be disciplined in what you attacked. A lot of learning, a bit closer than it felt in the end. We want to find ways to add to the team and improve it, as well as have a wider squad."

The hosts grappled early command over the defense with three wickets for 31. Satterthwaite and Sophie Devine attempted to replicate the Knight-Brunt partnership while adding 78 runs for the third wicket.

However, the wickets kept tumbling once Devine was dismissed for a steady 34. The visitors were bundled out for 211 in 46.3 overs despite Satterthwaite's solitary retaliation of 79 not out as England sealed a 30-run win.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was confident that they will come up with better performance than in the first ODI: "We knew we were capable but didn't keep wickets in hand. We saw the damage the lower order can do, it's one that got away, and that's the positive. We know that the game is going to ebb and flow, got to hang tough at times."

--IANS

bsk