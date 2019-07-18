England's Jason Roy set for Test debut

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 18, 2019 12:43 hrs
England's Jason Roy is set to make his Test debut as he found a spot in the squad that will compete against Ireland for a one-off Test at Lord's, starting July 24.

Apart from Roy, Lewis Gregory will also make a Test debut as he found a spot in the 13-man squad named by the England National Cricket Selectors on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who displayed a brilliant form during England's maiden World Cup title, have been given rest for the match.

Moreover, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood also did not find a spot as both are suffering from a left side strain.

However, Archer's impeccable performance in the premier tournament has awarded him an increment contract by the England Cricket Board (ECB) for the next 12 months.


