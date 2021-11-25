England's Jordan Thompson signs with Hobart Hurricanes for BBL

Hobart [Australia], November 25 (ANI): Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday announced the signing of Yorkshire batter Jordan Thompson ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season.



The all-rounder joins Sandeep Lamichhane and fellow Englishman, Harry Brook as the other Hurricanes overseas players.

According to Hobart Hurricanes, Thompson had a breakout season during 2020, scoring 234 runs and taking 15 wickets in Yorkshire's five North Group matches in the Bob Willis Trophy.

"I'm really excited to play in the Big Bash for the first time. Back home, it's a tournament we watch with great interest during the winter months, so I'm looking forward to meeting up with the team and experiencing it for myself," Hobart Hurricanes' website quoted Thompson as saying.

"It will be great to work with a new bunch of players and coaching staff, and I'm looking forward to learning as much as I can and playing the role that the team need me to," he added.

The Hurricanes first match of BBL 11 will be on December 8 against the Sydney Sixers at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston.

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Scott Boland, Harry Brook (o/s), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Handscomb, Caleb Jewell, Josh Kann, Sandeep Lamichhane (o/s), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Jordan Thompson (o/s), Matthew Wade, Mac Wright. (ANI)













