England's Luke Shaw registers fastest goal in history of Euro finals

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): England left-back Luke Shaw on Sunday (local time) registered the fastest goal in the history of Euro finals.



He achieved the feat in the ongoing Euro 2020 final between England and Italy here at the Wembley Stadium. The left-back scored in the second minute of the match.

The exact timing of the goal was 1 minute, 57 seconds, as per the official Twitter handle of UEFA Euro 2020.

Shaw started a counter down the left. The ball made its way from Harry Kane to Kieran Trippier, who went in to make a long cross. Shaw met it on the volley and he netted the ball into the goalpost, giving England a 1-0 lead.

England fans have waited for a trophy for 55 years as the Three Lions won the World Cup in 1966. Ever since that fans have been waiting for a trophy but England has reached the semifinals on few occasions, but reaching the finals remained a distant dream until this Euro 2020.

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a good luck message to the England team ahead of their Euro Cup final clash. After two epic semi-finals, London now hosts a decider which, for the first time in Euro history, will feature England.

The Three Lions had defeated West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final. The Queen was in attendance as she witnessed the high octane clash.

"55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management, and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament," a message from Windsor Castle read.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment, and pride with which you have conducted yourselves," it added.

Since that famous World Cup triumph at the previous Wembley Stadium, England has lost in the semi-finals of five major tournaments: EURO '68 and '96, the 1990 and 2018 World Cups, and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

However, the Gareth Southgate-led English side has buried those ghosts of the past as they have seen off Germany, Ukraine and, Denmark to earn their chance to end 55 years of drought in the Euro 2020 final. (ANI)