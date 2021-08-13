England's matches in Pakistan shifted to Rawalpindi (lead)

"The schedule for England Men's and England Women's joint tour of Pakistan has been updated," said the ECB in a statement.

London, Aug 13 (IANS) England men's and women's cricket teams will play all their limited-overs matches in Rawalpindi during their tour of Pakistan in October, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the revised schedule on Friday.

"All fixtures have been moved to Rawalpindi, and moved forward one day to assist with England Men's and Pakistan Men's preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," added the statement.

"The teams will travel together and will depart the UK on October 9. Both teams will play two IT20s, before the England Men's team departs to Dubai, and England Women will take part in three ODIs."

The two T20I matches were initially set to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

It will be England's first tour of Pakistan since 2005. While England men's team will tour Pakistan after 16 years, England women's team, captained by Heather Knight, will tour Pakistan for the first time.

Series schedule (all matches in Rawalpindi)

October 13: 1st T20I, Pakistan Women v England Women; 1st IT20, Pakistan Men v England Men.

October 14: 2nd T20I, Pakistan Women v England Women; 2nd IT20, Pakistan Men v England Men.

October 17: 1st ODI, Pakistan Women v England Women.

October 19: 2nd ODI, Pakistan Women v England Women.

October 21: 3rd ODI, Pakistan Women v England Women.

