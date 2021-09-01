England's World Cup-winner Plunkett joins Major League Cricket

New York, Sep 1 (IANS) Pace bowler Liam Plunkett, who was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning England team, has signed a three-year deal with Major League Cricket (MLC).

He will represent The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket (MiLC) in the 2022 edition. MiLC is the feeder to MLC.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping to grow the sport in the United States. I have enjoyed a fantastic career with England, and after retiring from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build cricket in America in both playing and coaching capacities," Plunkett was quoted as saying by the MLC website.