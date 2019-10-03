Eoin Morgan to represent 'London Spirit' in 'The Hundred'

London [UK], Oct 3 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan will be representing the London Spirit in the upcoming 'The Hundred' as the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced local icons for the women's and men's 100 ball cricket competition.

All-rounder Ben Stokes will be representing Northern Superchargers whereas pacer Jofra Archer will be seen playing for Southern Brave.

The Hundred is the title of a professional 100-ball cricket league in England and Wales run by the ECB commencing in July 2020. The league will consist of eight city-based franchise teams, each of which will field both a men's and women's team.The board has announced the first five players for each women's and men's teams.The other players in the women's teams will be selected through stage two of their bespoke player selection process.The rest of the men's teams will be picked through The Hundred Draft.Here is the list of players for each team in 'The Hundred':England women's central contracted picks- Amy Jones and Kirstie GordonEngland men's red-ball contract pick- Chris WoakesLocal icons- Moeen Ali and Pat BrownEngland women's central contracted picks- Heather Knight and Freya DavisEngland men's red-ball contract pick- Rory BurnsLocal icons- Eoin Morgan and Dan LawrenceEngland women's central contracted picks- Kate Cross and Sophie EcclestoneEngland men's red-ball contract pick- Jos ButtlerLocal icons- Saqib Mahmood and Matt ParkinsonEngland women's central contracted picks- Lauren Winfield and Linsey SmithEngland men's red-ball contract pick- Ben StokesLocal icons- Adil Rashid and David WilleyEngland women's central contracted picks- Laura Marsh and Fran WilsonEngland men's red-ball contract pick- Sam CurranLocal icons- Jason Roy and Tom CurranEngland women's central contracted picks- Anya Shrubsole and Danni WyattEngland men's red-ball contract pick- Jofra ArcherLocal icons- James Vince and Chris JordanEngland women's central contracted picks- Nat Sciver and Katherine BruntEngland men's red-ball contract pick- Joe RootLocal icons- Alex Hales and Harry GurneyEngland women's central contracted picks- Katie George and Bryony SmithEngland men's red-ball contract pick- Jonny BairstowLocal icons- Tom Banton and Colin Ingram(ANI)