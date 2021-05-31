ESL: Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have paralysed themselves, says UEFA chief

Zurich [Switzerland], May 31 (ANI): UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid have paralysed themselves with their approach to the breakaway and rebel European Super League.



Last week, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus had issued a fresh statement over their involvement in the breakaway European Super League (ESL) and these three clubs also hit out at UEFA for continuously criticising their plans.

"They paralysed themselves with the approach they took. It's strange to read press releases that the three clubs out of thousands of clubs think their idea will save football and nobody else likes it," Ceferin told Sky Italia, as reported by Goal.com.

Earlier, UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for their involvement in the ESL. UEFA had stated that it intends to punish the three clubs for still choosing to be a part of the European Super League.

"Our disciplinary committee is independent so the moment they start to work on a case, I don't have a reach or information there. I don't know when, if or how the sanctions would be. For me what is strange is that you publish you are still part of the Super League and then you send a letter applying to play in the Champions League," said Ceferin.

"So you are in Super League but play Champions League. It's quite hard to understand what they mean. They should call us, send us a letter, ask for a meeting. They just sent some press releases saying they want to have a dialogue. It's quite a strange approach," he added.

Earlier, Gabriele Gravina, President of the Italian Football Association (FIGC) had said that Juventus will be banned from Serie A next season if they still choose to remain a part of the breakaway and rebel ESL.

"The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can't participate in Serie A," Gabriele Gravina told Radio Kiss Kiss, as reported by Goal.com.

"I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone. I hope this holdout ends soon," he added.

The announcement to form a breakaway ESL made by 12 founding clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, was met with widespread criticism.

As a result, all the six Premier League clubs, involved in the proposed ESL, withdrew from the competition. (ANI)

