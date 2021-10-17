Ethiopian, Kenyan runners win Amsterdam Marathon in course records

The Hague (Netherlands), Oct 17 (IANS) Ethiopian Tamira Tola and Kenyan Angela Tanui grabbed victories in the 45th Amsterdam Marathon on Sunday with course records in the men's and women's race respectively.

The 30-year-old Tola was part of a large leading group, which was down to six runners in the final kilometres. After passing the Rijksmuseum and entering the Vondelpark in the centre of the Dutch capital, Tola accelerated and left behind his co-leaders towards the end.