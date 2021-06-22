Euro 2020: Belgium, Denmark attain round of 16 qualification

Saint Petersburg [Russia], June 22 (ANI): Belgium and Denmark on Monday (local time) attained qualification to the round of 16 stage from Group B in the ongoing Euro 2020.



Belgium defeated Finland 2-0 at the Krestovsky Stadium while Denmark outclassed Russia 4-1 at the Parken Stadium.

Belgium topped Group B with nine points from three games while Denmark finished at the second spot with three points.

In the match between Belgium and Finland, the first half did not see any goals and at halftime, the scoreline remained 0-0.

In the second half, Romelu Lukaku registered a goal in the 81st minute and this followed the own goal registered by Finland's Lukas Hradecky. In the end, Belgium won the match 2-0.

Meanwhile in the match between Russia and Denmark, the latter took the lead in the first half as Mikkel Damsgaard netted the ball into the goalpost.

In the second half, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle scored for Denmark. Russia's Artem Dzyuba scored the lone goal for his side, but in the end, Denmark ended up winning the match 4-1. (ANI)

