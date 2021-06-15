Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen feeling 'fine' in hospital, thanks fans for messages

Copenhagen [Denmark], June 15 (ANI): Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch during their Euro Cup match on Saturday, is feeling fine in hospital. The Euro Cup match between Denmark and Finland had to be stopped in the closing minutes of the first half as Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and he had to be taken off due to a medical emergency.



Eriksen on Tuesday thanked everyone for greetings and messages and revealed that he still has to go through some examinations at hospital.

"Hello everyone, Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family," Eriksen said in a statement issued by Danish Football Association.

"I'm fine -- under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches," he added.

Eriksen's teammates had formed a ring around him as he was being attended by doctors on the field. The midfielder was carried off in a stretcher before being admitted to the hospital.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA agreed to restart the match later in the evening with the Demark midfielder in a stable condition in hospital.

Finland defeated Denmark 1-0 in their tournament opener. Denmark will next play Belgium on Thursday. (ANI)







