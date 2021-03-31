Euro 2020: Decision on fans entry inside stadiums by April

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Euro 2020 is one of the most anticipated football tournaments this year, but one question still remains and it is regarding fans' entry inside stadiums to watch the matches.



The Covid-19 pandemic is still continuing to hamper every sport across the globe and as of now, it is not known whether fans would be allowed inside the stadiums or not.

However, sources in UEFA have confirmed to ANI that no decision regarding fans has been finalised yet and the plans for allowing crowds in the respective host cities will be submitted in early April.

"No decision regarding fans for Euro 2020 has been taken yet. Plans on fans inside stadiums in the respective host cities will be submitted in early April with details being announced thereafter," UEFA sources said.

Euro Cup was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition will be held in 12 cities in 12 UEFA countries and it will now be held from June 11-July 11 this year.

Last year, UEFA had also confirmed the tournament will retain the name "Euro 2020" instead of being called Euro 2021. Wembley Stadium in London will be hosting the semi-finals and final of the competition. The Stadio Olimpico in Rome will host the opening game of the tournament between Turkey and Italy.

For the first time, the video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used at the UEFA Euro Cup. Portugal, having won the tournament in 2016, would look to win the competition again.

Portugal is slated to take on Hungary, France and Germany in Group F. This group is being viewed as the "Group of Death". (ANI)