Euro 2020: Eden Hazard named in Belgium's 26-man squad

Hazard had joined La Liga club Real Madrid in June 2019 from Chelsea and has struggled to find form since then. But the winger was added to the Belgium squad for the showpiece event.Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard have also been included in the squad for this summer's European Championship, which is slated to begin on June 11. Belgium has also named some stand-by players."11.5 million Belgians. 26 names. 1 goal. These players are standby: Kaminski, Saelemaekers, Sambi Lokonga, Heynen, Foket, Januzaj, Mechele, J. Lukaku, Vanheusden, Verschaeren & De Ketelaere," Belgian Red Devils tweeted while announcing the squad list.Earlier this month, European football's governing body UEFA increased the squad lists from 23 players to 26 for Euro 2020 to "mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players" as coronavirus continues to rage.According to UEFA, 23 players shall remain the maximum number permitted on the match sheet for each individual match (in accordance with Law 3 of the IFAB Laws of the Game permitting a maximum of 12 substitutes to be named for A-national team matches), including three goalkeepers.UEFA also said new regulations will now also allow goalkeepers to be replaced before each match during the tournament in case of physical incapacity even if one or two goalkeepers from the player list are still available. (ANI)